KP arrest 2788 accused after May 09 protests: police report

PESHAWAR: Police have reported 2788 people arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after May 09 violent protests in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police department in a report said that over 100 terrorism cases have been registered after violent incidents in the province.

“Police has arrested 1070 accused in terrorism cases, while 1239 persons have been detained in other cases,” according to the police report.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has detained 479 persons under the Maintenance of Public Order 3 (MPO 3),” police said.

“Those arrested under terrorism charges also included former ministers and assembly members,” police said.

KP Police has arrested 15 from 20 accused of the military court cases.

A police crackdown has been underway against May 09 violent protests including identification and arrest of the accused involved in violence.

Violent incidents reported across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 09.

Protests were held in major cities of the country as the party workers were agitated over arrest of the PTI chairman, with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan provinces and Islamabad summoned the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and the military memorials in various parts of the country came under attacks during protest of PTI workers.