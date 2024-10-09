Guests’ entry in KP assembly banned

PESHAWAR: The entry of guests has been banned in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly following yesterday’s brawl, ARY News reported.

According to the official statement, no visitor will be allowed to enter the assembly without the permission of the Speaker.

Yesterday, tensions flared in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Tuesday as lawmakers engaged in physical fight during the session.

The opposition members protested after being denied the opportunity to speak, while the situation later escalated, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session for 15 minutes.

READ: KP lawmakers get into brawl during assembly session

A heated altercation broke out between members, with physical confrontations reported.

PTI MPA Niak Wazir and PTI Parliamentarians member Iqbal Wazir were involved in a verbal exchange that soon turned into a physical clash.

Members resorted to kicks and punches to each other, disrupting the assembly proceedings