KP Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE
PESHAWAR: Independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in the majority of constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Here are the live results of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
PK-1
PK-2: PTI-backed independent Fateh Malik is leading with 2785 votes against JI’s Maghfirat Shah who got 1861 votes
PK-3
PK-4
PK-5
PK-6
PK-7: PTI-backed independent Amjad Ali is leading with 1732 votes against ANP’s Sher Shah who got 1052 votes
PK-8
PK-9
PK-10: PTI-backed independent Muhammad Naeem is leading with 2949 votes against PTI-P’s Mehmood Khan who got 2202 votes
PK-11
PK-12
PK-13
PK-14
PK-15
PK-16
PK-17
PK-18
PK-19
PK-20: PTI-backed independent Anwar Zain is leading with 8776 votes against JI’s Waheed Gul who got 3912 votes
PK-21
PK-22
PK-23
PK-24
PK-25:
PK-26
PK-27
PK-28
PK-29
PK-30
PK-31
PK-32
PK-33:
PK-34
PK-35
PK-36
PK-37
PK-38
PK-39
PK-40
PK-41
PK-42
PK-43
PK-44
PK-45
PK-46: PTI-backed Akbar Ayub is leading with 10215 votes against independent Muhammad Asad Khan who bagged 4134 votes
PK-47
PK-48
PK-49
PK-50
PK-51
PK-52
PK-53
PK-54
PK-55
PK-56
PK-57
PK-58
PK-59
PK-60
PK-61:
PK-62
PK-63
PK-64
PK-65
PK-66
PK-67
PK-68
PK-69
PK-70
PK-71
PK-72
PK-73
PK-74
PK-75
PK-76
PK-77
PK-78
PK-79
PK-80
PK-81
PK-82
PK-83
PK-84
PK-85
PK-86: PTI-backed Muhammad Idrees got 3980 votes against ANP’s Masood Abbad who bagged 1776 votes
PK-87
PK-88: PTI-backed Mian Umar Kakakhel is leading with 4939 votes against JUI-F’s Ahad Khattak who secured 1406 votes.
PK-89
PK-90
PK-91
PK-92
PK-93
PK-94
PK-95
PK-96
PK-97
PK-98
PK-99
PK-100
PK-101
PK-102
PK-103
PK-104
PK-105:.
PK-106
PK-107
PK-108
PK-109
PK-110
PK-111
PK-112
PK-113
PK-114
PK-115