KP Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly: Elections 2024 Pakistan results LIVE

PESHAWAR: Independents backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is leading in the majority of constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. Here are the live results of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

PK-1

PK-2: PTI-backed independent Fateh Malik is leading with 2785 votes against JI’s Maghfirat Shah who got 1861 votes

PK-3

PK-4

PK-5

PK-6

PK-7: PTI-backed independent Amjad Ali is leading with 1732 votes against ANP’s Sher Shah who got 1052 votes

PK-8

PK-9

PK-10: PTI-backed independent Muhammad Naeem is leading with 2949 votes against PTI-P’s Mehmood Khan who got 2202 votes

PK-11

PK-12

PK-13

PK-14

PK-15

PK-16

PK-17

PK-18

PK-19

PK-20: PTI-backed independent Anwar Zain is leading with 8776 votes against JI’s Waheed Gul who got 3912 votes

PK-21

PK-22

PK-23

PK-24

PK-25:

PK-26

PK-27

PK-28

PK-29

PK-30

PK-31

PK-32

PK-33:

PK-34

PK-35

PK-36

PK-37

PK-38

PK-39

PK-40

PK-41

PK-42

PK-43

PK-44

PK-45

PK-46: PTI-backed Akbar Ayub is leading with 10215 votes against independent Muhammad Asad Khan who bagged 4134 votes

PK-47

PK-48

PK-49

PK-50

PK-51

PK-52

PK-53

PK-54

PK-55

PK-56

PK-57

PK-58

PK-59

PK-60

PK-61:

PK-62

PK-63

PK-64

PK-65

PK-66

PK-67

PK-68

PK-69

PK-70

PK-71

PK-72

PK-73

PK-74

PK-75

PK-76

PK-77

PK-78

PK-79

PK-80

PK-81

PK-82

PK-83

PK-84

PK-85

PK-86: PTI-backed Muhammad Idrees got 3980 votes against ANP’s Masood Abbad who bagged 1776 votes

PK-87

PK-88: PTI-backed Mian Umar Kakakhel is leading with 4939 votes against JUI-F’s Ahad Khattak who secured 1406 votes.

PK-89

PK-90

PK-91

PK-92

PK-93

PK-94

PK-95

PK-96

PK-97

PK-98

PK-99

PK-100

PK-101

PK-102

PK-103

PK-104

PK-105:.

PK-106

PK-107

PK-108

PK-109

PK-110

PK-111

PK-112

PK-113

PK-114

PK-115