KP Assembly likely to meet on Feb 27

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected independent members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are likely to oath on February 27, ARY News reported citing sources.

KP governor has received summary to summon KP Assembly session before February 29, sources say, adding that governor Haji Ghulam Ali will likely sign the summary on Monday.

The PTI’s independent candidates had won 97 seats in general election held on February 4.

PTI founding chairman had so far announced Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister and Aqibullah Khan as provincial assembly speaker.

On Monday, the PTI announced that its independent candidates would join the Sunni Ittehad Council to form governments at the Centre, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to secure reserved seats.

The PTI candidates contested the elections as independents after the Supreme Court upheld the election supervisor’s decision, considering its intra-party polls “unconstitutional” and revoked its claim on the electoral symbol of ‘bat’.