KP Assembly okays Rs159bn budget for a month

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has approved a budget of more than Rs159bn for running the affairs of provincial departments for the current month.

KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati approved the budget as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presented the motion before the house.

The house also unanimously adopted a resolution to declare the assembly chamber as a polling station for the upcoming presidential election on 9th of this month.

Expressing his views on the floor of the house, Sunni Ittehad Council leader Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to give their party the reserved seats of women and the minority.

Addressing the house, Speaker Babar Swati said the house believes in rule of law and has trust in the courts that they will resolve these issues.

Later, the Speaker prorogued the session for an indefinite period.