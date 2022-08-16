KP Assembly passes resolution against ban on ARY News

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has passed a resolution against the ban on ARY News and demanded the restoration of its transmission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousufzai tabled the resolution, seeking the restoration of ARY News transmission.

The resolution strongly condemned the cancellation of ARY News’ no-objection certificate (NOC).

“The government has not restored the channel’s transmission despite orders from Sindh High Court (SHC),” it stated, demanding immediate restoration.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) suspended the Interior Ministry’s notification of cancellation of ARY News no-objection certificate (NOC).

According to details, the Sindh High Court suspended the notification of cancellation of ARY News NOC and issued notices to respondents for August 17.

