KP Assembly passes resolution against CEC Sikandar Raja

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has passed a resolution against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan and demanded his resignation, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Provincial Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tabled the resolution, seeking the resignations of Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The resolution demanded immediate free and transparent general elections in the country. The resolution expressed ‘strong’ reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “on the basis of solid evidence”.

The resolution also urged the political parties to constitute an ‘acceptable and non-controversial’ Election Commission.

The resolution after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to file a judicial reference against the incumbent election commissioner chief.

A day earlier, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah presented the resolution during a session chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

