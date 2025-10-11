KP Assembly session being summoned today: sources

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s session being summoned on Saturday afternoon at 3:00pm, sources said.

The provincial leadership of the KP’s ruling PTI party has made the decision in a consultative session.

“The PTI session also considered over tabling a no-confidence motion against chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur,” sources said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said there are several groups in PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rana Sanaullah, in ARY News talk show ‘Aitraz Hai’ said that a faction of the PTI provincial parliamentary party could likely to quit the party.

“They could face difficulties if an estranged group of 20 to 30 people stand aside,” Sanaullah said.

“Salman Akram Raja has said that Gandapur was not accepting the instructions of the PTI’s founder,” PM’s Adviser said.

There are bad governance and corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rana Sana said that the PTI’s founder is opposing operation against terrorists. “Whoever governs the province, could not create hurdles in anti-terrorism operations,” he said.

“Afghanistan has been told that terrorism and relations could not go side by side,” he said.

Moreover, JUI Senator Kamran Murtaza has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur has destroyed the province. “There are two legal flaws in his resignation from the office”.

“It is more difficult to run the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, not the formation of government,” JUI senator said.

“It seems there are three factions in the PTI,” he said. “The person whose name being floated for the office, has been ahead than Gandapur,” he added.