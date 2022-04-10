KP Assembly session summoned on Monday

PESHAWAR: The session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has been summoned on April 11 (tomorrow) at 1:00 pm, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The KP Assembly session had earlier been adjourned till May 10, however, it was summoned again on Monday (tomorrow).

Earlier on April 8, the opposition had submitted a no-trust motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial assembly belonging to opposition parties had submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister in the assembly secretariat.

Later in the day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Secretariat stated that the opposition’s no-trust motion against the chief minister will be reviewed on Monday.

READ: KP MINISTER ‘GETS OFFER’ TO BACK NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST CM

The spokesperson of the KP Assembly Secretariat had said that the no-trust motion against CM Mahmood Khan will be effective from Monday. The office timing of the Secretariat was ended at 1:00 pm today while the no-trust motion was submitted by the opposition lawmakers at 5:45 pm.

The secretariat will now review the legal aspects of the no-trust motion against KP CM on Monday. After scrutinising the legal aspects, the speaker of the provincial assembly will be consulted by the concerned officials.

The KP Assembly Secretariat had stated that the voting on the no-trust move against KP CM Mahmood Khan will not be possible before May 10 after the scrutiny of the legal matters.

Comments