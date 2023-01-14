KP Assembly to be dissolved today, announces CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Saturday that the provincial assembly would be dissolved today, ARY News reported.

The minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

The development came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Addressing the presser, Mahmood Khan stated that this was his “last address” as the KP chief executive.

“This is my address as KP chief minister,” he said, adding that he will send a summary to KP governor and would share it with journalists also.

Mahmood Khan also accused the Shehbaz government of not releasing the salaries of government workers in Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be dissolved after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

Governor signs Punjab Assembly dissolution summary

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Saturday signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, according to sources.

The Punjab governor signed the summary on the advice of the province’s chief executive Pervaiz Elahi, say sources.

A notification regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly would be issued soon after consulting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, they say.

The development comes two days after chief executive Pervaiz Elahi sent a summary to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman seeking dissolution of the provincial assembly.

In a brief one-line advice addressed to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman, Elahi said: “I Parvez Elahi, chief minister of Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly.”

Comments