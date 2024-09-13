KP awaits Center’s reply on regularization of NCP vehicles: Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor on Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said the province was waiting for a reply from the Federal Government over suggestions to regularize the non-custom-paid (NCP) vehicles.

In a statement issued to the media, he said the matter of regularization of NCP vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was waiting for a decision from the Federal Government adding that as soon as the suggestions forwarded by the KP government was approved, work on regularization of NCP vehicles will start in the province.

Saif further said that there were proofs that NCP vehicles have also been used in terrorist activities, adding that with the registration of these vehicles the owner of the vehicle, used in subversive activity, will easily be identified.

The registration of these vehicles, he added, will also generate a hefty revenue for the provincial government.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approved the suggestions for the regularization of NCP vehicles before sending them to the Center for approval.

Barrister Saif informed that the KP government had suggested regularization of over 0.2 million NCP vehicles plying on roads in Merged Districts and Malakand Division. Besides, he said the provincial government had also forwarded suggestions for not regularizing the stolen and tempered vehicles.

Talking about the suggestions and documents released regarding the registration of such vehicles, he said the tax-filer owner of an 800 CC vehicle would have to pay Rs 100,000 for registration while the amount for a non-filer owner was Rs 150,000.

Likewise, he said for the vehicle having a 2500 CC engine, the filer owner was supposed to pay Rs 700,000 while the non-filer had to pay Rs one million.

The document had suggested a registration fee of Rs 15000 for up to 800 CC vehicles while the registration fee of a 2500 CC vehicle was Rs 100,000, he added.