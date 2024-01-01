KP Bar Council seeks security for all district courts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Bar Council has sought security for all district and sessions courts (Kachehris) across the province, citing “security concerns’, ARY News reported on Monday.

“In the wake of security concerns, the provincial government should provide security on a regular basis to all district and sessions courts [Kachehris] across the province,” KP Bar Council said in a press release issued today.

The bar council cited reports by interior ministry, stating that there were serious threats to lawyers, politicians and courts. “The government should take decisive steps to ensure security for lawyers and courts,” it added.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

A day earlier, KP police said firing occurred near vehicles part of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy in Dera Ismail Khan but the politician was not present when the incident occurred.

In a statement, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri termed today’s incident a “cowardly act”.

“They have repeatedly warned that the situation is not favorable for our leadership. The administration writes letters about the threats every day, but does not take any action,” he said.

He said the incident should be immediately investigated, questioning why security institutions were not fulfilling their responsibility. “The law and order situation in KP and Balochistan is getting worse day by day,” Ghauri said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry earlier warned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces, the interior ministry stated that reports have been received from sources alarming of serious threats to the life of both political leaders.

“It is requested that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised and necessary security arrangements are made at their [Mr Fazl and Mr Aimal’s] residences and during movement and public gatherings to avert any untoward incident,” the letter stated.