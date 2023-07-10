32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

KP businessmen threaten to close industries

web desk
By web desk
|

TOP NEWS

web desk
web desk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) businessmen have threatened to shut down industries due to the ‘poor’ law and order situation, ARY News reported. 

President Hayyatabad Industrial State, Malik Imran Ishaq said the industrialists are continuously receiving slips for extortion money.

The houses and offices are being attacked with grenades by unknown men after the businessmen fail to pay the extortion money, Ishaq claimed.

The president of the KP industrialists body has demanded of the government to provide them protection else they will be compelled to shut down their units.

Read more: Extortion incidents on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is worrying businessmen and people of the province.

A total of 411 incidents were reported in the province, out of which 342 cases were filed for extortion of money in 2022.

According to the report, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered First Information Reports (FIRs) of 69 extortion incidents and arrested 173 extortionists in 2022.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.