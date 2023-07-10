KP businessmen threaten to close industries

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) businessmen have threatened to shut down industries due to the ‘poor’ law and order situation, ARY News reported.

President Hayyatabad Industrial State, Malik Imran Ishaq said the industrialists are continuously receiving slips for extortion money.

The houses and offices are being attacked with grenades by unknown men after the businessmen fail to pay the extortion money, Ishaq claimed.

The president of the KP industrialists body has demanded of the government to provide them protection else they will be compelled to shut down their units.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province is worrying businessmen and people of the province.

A total of 411 incidents were reported in the province, out of which 342 cases were filed for extortion of money in 2022.

According to the report, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered First Information Reports (FIRs) of 69 extortion incidents and arrested 173 extortionists in 2022.