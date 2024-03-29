KP cabinet approves Eid package for deserving people

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet approved Eid package of ten thousand rupees cash for deserving people of the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cabinet also approved Rs 7.6 billion rupees for procurement of vehicles and security equipment for Police of merged districts.

The approval was given during a cabinet meeting chaired by provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar today.

The meeting endorsed MoU between Information Technology Board and a Special Technology Zone Authority for establishment of Pakistan Digital City.

The cabinet agreed over rules for appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Members of Executive Committee of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur earlier said that a comprehensive plan prepared for restoration of law and order in the province as it was top priority of his government.

He said the implementation over that plan would be started soon as better law and order situation was imperative for progress of any area.

He said the steps would also be taken for the safety of police and other forces.

The chief minister said the government has restored ‘health-card’ facility.

“We have to improve the treatment facilities at public hospitals,” he said and hoped that soon the people would not have need to visit private hospitals as provision of all facilities would be ensured at public hospitals.