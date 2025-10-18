KP cabinet line-up expected today or tomorrow; eight ministers named on initial list

PESHAWAR: A new cabinet is being formed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after newly elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took the oath, ARY News reported.

As many as eight ministers are likely to be included in the cabinet initially, while their notification is likely to be issued today or tomorrow.

Later, the cabinet will be extended after the CM meets with the founding chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, and after taking his approval, new ministers will be announced.

The ministers who are being included in the cabinet initially are Arshad Ayub, Mena Khan Afridi, Adnan Qadri, Fazal Shakoor, Fakhar Jahan, Shakil Khan, Aftab Alam, and Faisal Tarkaye.

The CM took the oath of his office yesterday.

Yesterday, it was reported that the CM has decided a major administrative changes in the province.

Sources said that the founding chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has granted the CM the authority to form his cabinet of choice.

The founding chairman rejected a suggestion for the establishment of an advisory council in KP and Punjab, the sources added.

The sources said that the aim of rejecting the suggestion is to make Sohail Afridi and Aliya Hamza completely powerful.

Imran Khan has reportedly instructed the CM to run the government in the province himself, according to the sources.

The changing of the Inspector General (IG) Police KP and Chief Secretary is also under consideration, the sources revealed.

The sources informed that the new IG KP can be appointed from the KP tribal districts.

Party sources also said that no final decision has been taken yet regarding the inclusion of any minister in the cabinet.

On the other hand, the KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has also penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Yahya Afridi, seeking permission to meet the founding chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, as he needs to consult him immediately on taking over government responsibilities in the province.

He informed the CJP that he requires guidance from Imran Khan for cabinet formation and other vital governance issues.

He further requested the CJP to issue orders to the Interior Ministry and the Superintendent of Adyala Jail to allow the meeting.

CM Sohail Afridi has also filed a separate petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to secure the court’s approval for the meeting.

In his IHC petition, he stressed the urgent need to obtain policy direction from Imran Khan and requested the court to permit him to meet the party supremo soon, reiterating that he requires Imran Khan’s guidance on provincial governance and critical issues.