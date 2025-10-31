KP cabinet swearing-in today: CM Afridi names 10 Ministers, 3 aides

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has finally finalized his cabinet, which includes 10 ministers, two advisers, and one special assistant, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said that the provincial cabinet will be sworn in today (Friday) at a ceremony set to be held at the Governor house in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, sources from the Governor house confirmed that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has signed the summary of the ministers. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Governor House at 3:00 pm this afternoon.

The sources said that many cabinet ministers’ names were changed after Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held a meeting with Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, at the KP house in Islamabad.

The sources said that Aqib Ullah, brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, was included in the cabinet at the insistence of Aleema Khan.

Many ministers from ex-Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s cabinet were retained in the new cabinet, while Faisal Tarkai, brother of Shahram Khan Tarkai, also returned to the new cabinet.

Khaliq Ur Rehman from Nowshera and Ahtasham Ali were also included in the Sohail Afridi cabinet. Sources added that Aftab Alam from Kohat and Adnan Qadri from Khyber are part of the cabinet.

Muzamil Aslam and Taj Muhammad will serve as advisers to the Chief Minister.

Additionally, Shafi Jan from Kohat would be a special assistant to the KP CM.

Fazal Shakoor from Charsadda and Riyaz Khan from Buner will be provincial ministers, and Dr Amjad from Swat was also included in the cabinet, the sources said.