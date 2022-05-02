KP celebrates Eidul Fitr today, rest of country tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The country is celebrating two Eidul Fitrs this time around as the first one is being celebrated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa whereas the second in remaining parts of the country would be observed on May 3 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday officially declared May 2 as the first day of Eidul Fitr across the province.

The announcement was made by information adviser to CM KP Mahmood Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Security was beefed up in different parts of the province, including the provincial capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the provincial ministers offered their Eid prayers at Governor House.

The Hazara Division will observe Eid tomorrow, according to KP acting governor.

Pakistan to celebrate Eid on May 3

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan and the Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on May 3, (Tuesday).

The Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting of moon sighting committee for Shawwal 1443 AH in Islamabad and its regional offices.

The meetings of the zonal and district RHCs were held at their respective headquarters.

The officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology, Met Department and SUPARCO attended the meeting.

