COVID-19: These KP cities to maintain 50pc attendance in schools

PESHAWAR: All public and private sector schools in nine major cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will follow the 50 per cent attendance policy in light of the decision by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department said that all public and private schools in Peshawar, Swabi, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swat, Chitral and Malakand will now follow the policy of allowing 50pc students to attend classes each day (each student to attend school three days a week) till September 15.

Taking to Twitter, the KP education minister said, “Classes will be arranged in a staggered fashion and 50pc of students will attend school in 3 days of the week while the other 50% will do in the other 3 days.”

A further review in the decision will depend on the Covid situation, he added.