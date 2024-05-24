KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur ‘invited’ for SIFC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been invited for upcoming apex committee’s meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), slated for tomorrow (May 25), ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formally invited the KP chief executive to participate in the forthcoming session.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had summoned the SIFC’s session at 11:45am on May 25 (Saturday). However, it emerged that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was not invited to the meeting.

Chief ministers of other provinces — Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan — were told to attend the SIFC meeting. At this, the KP government expressed displeasure and blamed the Centre for making “biased moves”.

The session will be attended by the top officials, including deputy prime minister Senator Ishaq Dar, ministers for information, finance, defence, planning and development, commerce, law and justice, water resources, and provincial chief secretaries.

The government formed the SIFC in June 2023 to bring together provincial and federal government representatives, as well as military officials, in a decision-making forum. Its goals include seeking solutions for economic revival and increasing FDI inflows.

Moreover, the council is managed by an apex committee comprising the prime minister, chief of army staff, chief ministers and other high-ranking government officials.