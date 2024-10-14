KP CM Gandapur to raise Jirga’s demands before Centre

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to take the provincial assembly into confidence on the Pashtun Jirga, to discuss the demands in the assembly session.

The CM expressed gratitude over peaceful culmination of Pashtun Jirga and said that the provincial government tried best to provide best facilities to the participants in a very short time.

Gandapur said that the representatives of all tribes and different political parties held consultation over the issues of Pashtuns and assured that being the Chief Minister of KP he would try his best to ensure the implementation of the suggestions floated in the Jirga as per law and the constitution.

He said that the demands which were not within the purview of the provincial government would be raised before the relevant federal authorities, adding that it was duty of the government and the state to satisfy the people by solving their problems.

He said that he would discuss all these issues in detail in the Provincial Assembly and all the members of the assembly on both sides of the divide would be consulted and their suggestions would be considered for future course of action.

READ: CM Gandapur hosts Jirga on peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said protection of life and property has been his government’s foremost responsibility and priority.

A grand Jirga being held in Peshawar hosted by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and leaders of various political parties.

“We all have gathered here for the sake of peace setting aside political affiliations,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said that the peace in the province is the foremost priority and only agenda of this jirga.