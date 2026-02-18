KP CM announces Force for release of PTI's Founder

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi on Wednesday announced to form a force to get release of the PTI’s Founder.

“I will disband the force with thanks after release of the party’s founder,” talking to media outside the Supreme Court CM Afridi said.

He said the force for party founder’s release will engage in a peaceful struggle. “I will take oath from the force on February 22”. “It would have a chain of command, and the command will be given to the person recommended by the party’s founder,” chief minister said.

He said at first there will be preparation and then the fighting, which will be for the supremacy of the democracy and the constitution. “When the leadership called for sit-in we staged the sit-in,” he said. “Today the leadership announced end of the sit-in, we are ending it”.

KP chief minister said that those who want to get rid of me, should know that any good or bad has been in the hand of Allah. “Who has given the message of removing me from the office, ask it from the sisters of the PTI’s Founder,” replying a question chief minister said.