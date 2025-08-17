KP CM announces relocation of flood-affected communities

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday announced that the provincial government will rebuild houses for flood-affected families and relocate communities residing in waterways to newly developed settlements at safer locations.

Speaking to the media after visiting flood-hit areas of Swat, the chief minister said the government would fully compensate citizens for their losses. “The damage caused by the floods will be met with a hundred percent response from the government,” he asserted.

Gandapur noted that the Pakistan Army was actively assisting in rescue and relief operations and had provided two additional helicopters to accelerate the efforts. He emphasised that priority would be given to compensating citizens for their financial losses before addressing damage to government infrastructure.

“We will rebuild destroyed houses and shift populations living in water channels to safer areas where new settlements will be developed,” he said.

Highlighting long-standing issues, he criticized the construction of houses and shops on natural waterways and the lack of proper cleaning of streams and drains, which he said worsened flood damage. Referring to encroachments, he cited a market in Buner where a court had stayed removal orders. “If that market had been cleared in time, the scale of losses could have been much less,” he remarked.

Gandapur urged citizens to avoid illegal occupation, warning that strict action would be taken against encroachments, though he admitted it was not a permanent solution.

Later, chairing a high-level meeting at the Commissioner Malakand Division’s office, the CM reviewed the flood situation. Officials briefed him on the extent of damages, ongoing rescue and relief operations, and infrastructure rehabilitation. Mingora city was reported to be the hardest hit. Relief efforts are underway with active participation from government departments and the district administration.

The chief minister directed authorities to deploy additional machinery from other districts to expedite debris removal in Swat. He also ordered early completion of damage assessments and immediate disbursement of compensation to affected families.

“The provincial government has already released Rs3 billion to the Communication and Works Department as well as the Relief and Rehabilitation Department,” Gandapur said, stressing that food, medicines, and other essential supplies must remain available to victims.

To prevent future disasters, the CM announced the formation of a committee under the deputy commissioner to demarcate the riverbeds of the Swat River in consultation with elected representatives and based on revenue records. He said the measure aimed to minimize human and financial losses from future floods.