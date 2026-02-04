KP CM doubles relief package for operation victims to Rs230,000

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday announced a significant increase in the relief package for victims of the security operation in Kurram district, raising the amount from Rs110,000 to Rs230,000.

The chief minister also said that displaced persons currently living with host families would receive the same relief assistance.

Addressing issues related to tribal displaced persons, Afridi said the long-standing problem of dual addresses would be resolved to ensure transparent and fair distribution of relief.

He further stated that all affected people would be provided relief on the same pattern as that given to the victims of the Khyber district.

Emphasising unity and progress, the CM said that Pakistanis must move forward like civilised nations by setting aside mutual and sectarian differences and focusing on development and stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif and CM Sohail Afridi on Monday discussed security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during a meeting held at PM House, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting continued for an hour between Shehbaz Sharif and Sohail Afirdi.

According to sources, the meeting involved a detailed discussion on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on provincial concerns regarding law and order. The officials also discussed the fulfilment of federal responsibilities and the latest updates on the 13th Finance Commission allocations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and KP Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam attended the meeting, along with Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Advisor Rana Sana and Federal Minister Amir Muqam.