CM Gandapur marches towards Lahore in ‘solidarity’ with suspended PA members

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur leading a rally to Lahore to express solidarity with suspend member of Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Chief Minister stated that the peaceful rally is response to “illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic actions”.

Gandapur said that our rally carries a message of peace, love, brotherhood, and tolerance,” clarifying that the goal is to protect democratic values and uphold the Constitution.

He stated that every step of the rally symbolizes the supremacy of the Constitution and the people’s right to representation. “We are not spreading chaos but standing with our democratic members,” he added.

The KP Chief Minister, accompanied by provincial ministers, assembly members, and a large number of party workers, departed for Lahore via the GT Road, according to a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office.

It is important to note here that on June 27, 2025, the opposition MPAs allegedly caused disruption and damaged property during a Punjab Assembly session. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended the membership of these 26 SIC lawmakers.

Later on June 28, the speaker announced his decision to refer the matter to the ECP for the disqualification of the suspended members.

The members suspended by the speaker included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanvir Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kalimullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmed Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair, Ijaz Shafi, Saima Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmed, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Mir and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar.