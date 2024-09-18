web analytics
KP CM Gandapur opens up on Afghan diplomat’s national anthem act

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir has clarified his stance on diplomatic breach at the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Conference in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur invited Afghan Consulate officials to the Rahmat-ul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Peshawar.

While Pakistan’s national anthem was playing, Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir remained seated, blatantly disregarding diplomatic protocol.

“The Consul general did not stand during the anthem because of the music in it,” the diplomat clarified his act, adding that Afghan authorities had banned their own national anthem for the same reason.

The Afghan spokesperson said if the anthem had been performed without music or by children, the Consul general would have definitely stood and placed his hand on his chest.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Acting Consul General of Afghanistan for disrespecting the host country’s national anthem, describing it as a violation of diplomatic norms.

In response to media queries about the Afghan envoy’s disrespect towards the national anthem at a Peshawar event, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that a strong protest is being conveyed to Afghan authorities in both Islamabad and Kabul.

“We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and Kabul,” the spokesperson said.

