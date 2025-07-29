KP CM Gandapur surrenders before court in liquor case

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has surrendered before the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad in connection with a 2016 case involving the alleged recovery of liquor and illegal arms, ARY News reported.

As per details, Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti presided over the hearing, during which the court canceled the arrest warrants previously issued against CM Gandapur.

Additionally, the show-cause notice issued to his surety was also withdrawn. The case, dating back to October 2016, pertains to the alleged recovery of weapons and a bottle of liquor from a vehicle linked to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader near Bani Gala.

Gandapur has consistently denied the allegations, claiming the bottle contained honey, not alcohol, and that the recovered firearms were licensed.

Earlier, Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a 2016 case involving the alleged recovery of liquor and illegal arms.

As per details, the court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, ordered law enforcement to arrest and produce Gandapur before the court.

The directive came after Gandapur failed to appear at the hearing, and his request for exemption from attendance was rejected.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the repeated absence of the accused and the lack of compliance with prior directives.

It is important to note here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.