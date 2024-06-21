KP CM Gandapur takes notice of Swat incident 

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday took strict notice of a horrific incident in the Madyan area of Swat district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Chief Minister contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and sought an immediate report on the matter.

He directed the IGP to take emergency measures to control the situation and ensure peace in the area.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Gandapur urged the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remain calm and peaceful.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident occurred in Madyan where a tourist was killed by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy.

The tourist was allegedly accused of committing blasphemy by a mob in Swat district.

The KP police took him to police station however the enraged mob went inside and beaten the tourist to death.