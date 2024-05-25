KP CM Gandapur will attend SIFC meeting, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur will attend the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting in Islamabad today, confirmed Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special Assistant to CM KP on information and public relations, Barrister Saif, had earlier criticised the federal government for not inviting the KP chief minister to the SIFC meeting.

However, after KP governor’s intervention, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formally invited the KP chief executive to participate in the forthcoming session.

In a statement today, Barrister Saif said: “The chief minister will definitely represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he has received an invitation to attend the SFIC meeting. There are better opportunities for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the chief minister will explain it in the meeting.”

SIFC meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of SIFC’s apex committee at the PM House today.

The session will be attended by the top officials, including all chief ministers, deputy prime minister Senator Ishaq Dar, ministers for information, finance, defence, planning and development, commerce, law and justice, water resources, and provincial chief secretaries.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqi will brief the meeting on anti-smuggling measures. A briefing on the latest security situation in the country will also be given.

The government formed the SIFC in June 2023 to bring together provincial and federal government representatives, as well as military officials, in a decision-making forum. Its goals include seeking solutions for economic revival and increasing FDI inflows.

Moreover, the council is managed by an apex committee comprising the prime minister, chief of army staff, chief ministers and other high-ranking government officials.