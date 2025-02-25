KP CM Gandapur’s arrest warrants maintained in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad has maintained the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Gandapur failed to appear in court, while his lawyer, Raja Zahoor ul Hassan, and co-accused Asad Farooq were present.

The court, presided over by Additional Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, deferred the hearing of the case until March 6. A case has been registered against Gandapur at the Golra police station in Islamabad.

It’s worth noting that Gandapur’s indictment in the audio leak case was previously deferred until May 25.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) extended the protective bail of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for three weeks, barring his arrest in pending cases.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed.

During the proceedings, Ali Amin Gandapur’s counsel argued that his client could not appear in court due to his participation in a scheduled meeting between the government and the opposition.

Responding to the counsel, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim inquired about the timing of the meeting and acknowledged the explanation.

It’s worth mentioning here that on December 26, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) declared KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case.

Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today’s hearing, the ATC declared Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons.

The ATC has released an advertisement declaring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a proclaimed offender.