KP CM Gandapur’s indictment deferred in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court in Islamabad on Tuesday deferred the indictment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Nasruminallah maintained the arrest warrants against CM Gandapur and adjourned the proceedings until June 10. He stated that charges will be framed at the next hearing.

Co-accused Asad Farooq Khan appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The judge also directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to ensure the execution of the arrest warrants before the next hearing. In case of non-compliance, the SHO must appear in person and provide an explanation.

A case was registered against Ali Amin Gandapur and his co-accused Asad Farooq Khan at the Golra police station in Islamabad.

Earlier, an anti terrorism court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in PTI Lahore protest on October 5, ARY News reported.

As per details, police informed the court that CM Gandapur and other PTI leaders are not presenting themselves for investigation despite several summons.

After hearing the arguments, the anti terrorism court admin Manzar Ali Gul issued non bailable arrest warrants for PTI’s Hamaad Azhar, Saeed Sindhu, Shehbaz Ahmed.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI’s founder is ready for talks for the sake of Pakistan.