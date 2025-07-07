KP CM launches ‘Ehsaas Apna Ghar’ interest free loans scheme for house construction

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday formally launched “Ehsaas Apna Ghar” scheme aimed at providing interest-free loans to low-income individuals for constructing their own homes.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House to distribute interest-free loan cheques, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief guest.

Members of the provincial cabinet, including Meena Khan Afridi, Muzzammil Aslam, Dr. Amjad, and Rangaiz Ahmad, along with officials from the Housing Department, attended the event. On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed cheques among successful applicants.

A total of Rs4 billion has been allocated for the provision of interest-free loans under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar scheme. To ensure transparency, applicants were selected through a computerised ballot system.

Individuals aged between 18 to 65 years, with a monthly income of less than Rs150,000, are eligible for loans under this scheme. Applicants can receive interest-free loans of up to Rs1.5 million, repayable on instalments.

