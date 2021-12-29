KP CM meets PM Imran Khan, discusses LG polls’ second phase

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

KP CM Mahmood Khan met PM Imran Khan today where they have exchanged views on the second phase of the local government (LG) polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the meeting, Mahmood Khan also briefed the premier regarding the progress on different development projects. PM Imran Khan directed KP CM to ensure timely completion of the development projects.

He also ordered the KP chief minister to ascertain unity and discipline in the upcoming phase of LG polls.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had suffered a major setback as its arch-rival JUI-F managed to grab the highest number of seats in the city, tehsil councils, village and neighbourhood councils.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had formulated a phase-wise strategy for the upcoming local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and the next general elections in the country with PM Imran Khan personally monitoring ticket distribution among the aspiring candidates.

Imran Khan had dissolved all organizations of the PTI and removed all office bearers from their positions after a number of serving ministers and lawmakers from the ruling party found responsible for defeat in the first phase of the KP LG polls.

In a development today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to delay the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) until March.

Sources told ARY News that the commission made this decision in view of harsh weather in most of the districts where the polls are going to be held. The second phase of local body polls in the remaining 18 districts of the province, including Hazara and Malakand, will now be held in March.

The first phase of LG polls was held in the KP province on Dec 19.

