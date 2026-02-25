KP CM Sohail Afridi denies withdrawal of Gandapur’s security, calls it a lie

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has rejected claims by former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the withdrawal of his security, calling the reports false.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Afridi said, “This is a lie. No security has been withdrawn from anyone. I am not so free that I would keep taking security back.”

He termed the matter a non-issue and an attempt to remain in the news headlines. He added, “If someone wants to turn a non-issue into a news story, I cannot comment. Our entire focus is on Imran Khan and his health.”

A day earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur had reacted to reports of his security detail being withdrawn, calling the move “unjustified,” despite ongoing threat alerts in the sensitive Dera Ismail Khan region, ARY News reported.

Late last night, the entire 16-member security squad assigned to Ali Amin Gandapur was recalled. The team included two jammer operators, eight gunmen, and six drivers, all attached to the provincial police and working in shifts. Two officers had been assigned to the security of Gandapur’s brother, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, while the remaining 14 personnel were responsible for protecting the former CM himself.

Official sources confirmed that the decision was taken on the instructions of the current Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, with the Chief Security Officer Irfan Baloch directed to close the security deployment. The withdrawal was implemented within minutes.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed the security removal and expressed serious concern over the move. He said that his previous security setup, which included 14 staff members, two double-cabin vehicles, and a jammer, was essential given that Dera Ismail Khan is a high-risk area with active threat alerts.

These alerts, he explained, had been issued due to counter-terrorism policies applicable to a former Chief Minister.