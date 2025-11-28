KP CM Sohail Afridi protests 'denial' of meeting with IHC CJ, announces new agitation plan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (KP CM) , Sohail Afridi on Friday said IHC CJ Justice Dogar ‘denied’ meeting him as he sought meeting permission with the party founder, ARY News reported.

Sohail Afridi, Aleema Khanum, and their legal team reached IHC to file plea for meeting with the PTI founder and meet the CJ, but later, departed after being informed by the Chief Justice’s secretary office that the meeting could not take place.

Speaking to the media at the Islamabad High Court, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said, “We were not heard. A message was conveyed from the Chief Justice stating that he cannot meet us.”

He further announced that it has been decided not to allow the National Assembly and Senate sessions to proceed today. Sohail Afridi said that next Tuesday, supporters will gather outside the Islamabad High Court as well as outside Adiala Jail.

“What is happening today will be remembered and will never be forgotten,” the KP CM said, adding that the sit-in outside Adiala Jail has concluded and the next course of action will be announced on Tuesday.

He stated that a peaceful protest will be held outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, and parliamentarians as well as the public will take part in the demonstration.