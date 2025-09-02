KP CM supports Kalabagh Dam, urges Sindh to resolve issues through dialogue

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced his strong support for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, urging the Sindh government to engage in dialogue to resolve the issues surrounding the project.

The Kalabagh Dam is a proposed hydroelectric project located on the Indus River in Mianwali District, Punjab. However, it has faced significant opposition from political parties in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, Gandapur emphasized that the Kalabagh Dam is vital for Pakistan’s future, calling it the “backbone” of the country’s water and energy needs.

He acknowledged the reservations expressed by the Awami National Party (ANP) and residents in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but argued that these concerns should not prevent the dam’s construction.

“It would be a grave injustice to let this issue remain unresolved just because of some reservations,” Gandapur said. He suggested that the dam could be relocated to a new site to avoid submerging the population of Nowshera city.

Gandapur stressed that the Kalabagh Dam is crucial for the country’s prosperity, and its construction should proceed without violating anyone’s rights. “We cannot put politics before the state. First comes the state, then politics. The Kalabagh Dam is essential for future generations,” he added.

He also urged the Sindh government to come to the table for dialogue, saying, “If Sindh feels its rights are being affected, let us sit down and discuss it”.

Compensation for flood-victims

In a separate briefing, Chief Minister Gandapur provided an update on the recent floods that devastated several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He confirmed that 490 people lost their lives in the floods, and the waters, rising up to 14 feet, destroyed numerous homes.

Gandapur explained that provincial institutions had been mobilized swiftly and rescue operations were completed within 24 hours. He also highlighted that districts like Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Swat were among the worst affected by the recent rains.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the heirs of the deceased have been compensated with Rs2 million each. Homeowners whose properties were completely destroyed are being given Rs1 million. Compensation for the injured is still being processed, with 50% of the claims paid so far due to a shortage of checkbooks.

On the restoration efforts, Gandapur stated that infrastructure rebuilding is underway and relief work is progressing rapidly. He noted that the damage could have been significantly reduced if dams had been constructed earlier, adding that work on new dams is now actively progressing.

While acknowledging that Rs1 million may not be enough to fully rebuild homes, Gandapur emphasized that it is an initial aid package to help victims get back to normal life as soon as possible.