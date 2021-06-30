Summer vacation announced for colleges across KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified the closure of colleges for summer vacation, however, private colleges were allowed to take their own decision, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a Twitter message that all degree colleges of the public sector will be closed for summer vacation till July 11. He added that private colleges are permitted to take own decision regarding the vacation.

خیبرپختونخوا کے تمام پبلک سیکٹر کالجز 11 جولائی تک بند رہیں گے۔ پرائیویٹ سیکٹر کالجز کی بندش کے حوالے سے اُنہیں اپنے فیصلہ خود کرنے کا اختیار دیدیا گیا۔ امتحانات کا شیڈول بدستور قائم رہے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/bNC4TYRIeN — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) June 30, 2021

Bangash announced that the schedule of examinations in higher education institutions will remain unchanged.

Earlier in the day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced summer vacation for schools in the province from July 1 followed by Punjab education authorities.

READ: PUNJAB NOTIFIES MONTH-LONG SUMMER VACATIONS IN SCHOOLS

According to a notification, issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government schools in the province will remain closed between July 1 and July 11 for students of kindergarten to class 8.

Meanwhile, students of grades 9-12 will continue their classes for preparation of their board exams.