KP decides to seal illegal societies

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to take action against illegal housing societies in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, a meeting chaired by Finance secretary Muzammil Hussain decided to ban housing societies operating without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and impose fines on them.

He termed illegal housing societies a significant threat to agricultural land and food security, adding that they also cause environmental issues.

In a separate development, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing societies.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority had geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

READ: WAPDA takes legal action against housing societies illegally using its name

RDA on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had also launched operation against rules violators, he said.

The spokesman informed that the Task Force constituted to take strict action against illegal housing schemes conducted operations against four illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, located in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi.

Prior to this, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) initiated legal proceedings against those cooperative housing societies that have been using the power development authority’s name unlawfully.

The power development authority approached all legal forums including Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and FIA to curb this practice.