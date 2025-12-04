KP demands inclusion of ex-Fata region share in NFC Award

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded to include the share of former FATA region in the inaugural session of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC), as the province’s demands surfaced on Thursday.

The KP has demanded to increase the weightage of the fight against terrorism from one percent to three percent and enhancing the province’s aggregate share to 19.62 % from existing 14.62 percent.

The province has also demanded resolution of the issues related to Article 161 of the constitution.

KP has recommended amendment in the excise duty’s distribution formula and review of the excise duty imposed on gas.

The province has proposed resolution of disputes with regard to the windfall duty.

The provincial government has also demanded setting a monthly schedule of the NFC sessions.

“Existing NFC has not been in accordance with the Article 160, it has been constitutionally contentious owing to non-inclusion of the former FATA region,” KP government argued.

KP and Sindh provinces have also opposed decreasing the provincial share in the resources’ distribution.

Current Resources Sharing

Under the current distribution formulae, the Centre’s share has been 42.5% and the provinces’ 57.5%.

Punjab having 51.74% share of the provinces total sharing amount, Sindh 24.55% share, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62% share including an additional 1% for its role in the war on terror.

Baluchistan having 9.09% share from the total share of provinces in federal resources.