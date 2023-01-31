KP elections: ECP summons ‘important meeting’ today

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an ‘important meeting’ today (February 1) to discuss the forthcoming elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to details, the electoral watchdog has received the letter – written by Governor KP – regarding the date for holding elections across the province.

Sources told ARY News that the ECP will release the election schedule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon, adding that the electoral body needs 54 days to prepare for the polls.

Sources further claimed that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has not informed about the date for holding the polls in the province.

Meanwhile, sources added that the election commission wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, directing them to complete postings and transfers across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali suggested April 16 as the date for holding elections across the province.

Governor KP penned down a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), suggesting April 16 as the date for holding polls.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Peshawar confirmed the development, saying that Governor KP had written a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for informing the body about the date of the poll.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

