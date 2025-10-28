KP extends ban on gold extraction from Indus, Kabul riverbanks

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended ban over illegal gold extraction in the province by a notification.

According to the official order the ban on illegal gold extraction from the banks of Indus and Kabul rivers under section 144, has been extended for 30 days.

The ban on the gold extraction has been enforced particularly in Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat and adjacent areas, according to the government order.

“Illegal gold extraction is damaging the riverbanks, while it also pollutes water resources and posing threat to public health,” the order read.

“The illegal activity also causes law and order issues, local disputes and with apprehensions of smuggle,” official memo said.

The official order gives district administrations and police a mandate to take legal action including confiscation of machinery, vehicles and equipment used in illegal gold extraction.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Accountability Bureau had launched a probe about alleged misappropriation in contracts of gold extraction from the rivers in KP.

NAB KP had seized the record of the provincial mineral department and initiated an investigation of the alleged scam, sources said.

NAB sources said that billions of rupees embezzled in contracts of gold extraction from rivers in the province.

“Gold being extracted from the Indus River at Nizampur, Swabi, Kohistan, Kohat and other areas,” sources said. “Contract of gold extraction from Nizampur was awarded at Rs four billion instead of six billion,” according to the NAB.