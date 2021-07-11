KP govt extends summer vacations

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended summer vacation for public and private educational institutions in the province till 31st of July, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the KP Higher Education Department, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till 31st of July across the province.

محکمہ اعلی تعلیم حکومت خیبرپختونخوا نے موسم گرما کی تعطیلات کا اعلان کردیا، 31 جولائی تک تمام پبلک اور پرائیویٹ سیکٹر جامعات، کالجز اور ڈگری ایوارڈنگ ادارے بند رہینگے۔ pic.twitter.com/cBT4NalNUU — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) July 11, 2021

The examinations, however, will continue under strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs as per the schedule.

Earlier on June 30, after Punjab, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced summer vacation for schools in the province from July 1.

According to a notification, issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government schools in the province would remain closed between July 1 and July 11 for students of kindergarten to class 8.

Meanwhile, students of grades 9-12 would continue their classes for preparation of their board exams.