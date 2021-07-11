Sunday, July 11, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

KP govt extends summer vacations

test

KARACHI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended summer vacation for public and private educational institutions in the province till 31st of July, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the KP Higher Education Department, all the public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till 31st of July across the province.

The examinations, however, will continue under strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs as per the schedule.

Read More: KP ANNOUNCES SUMMER VACATION FOR SCHOOLS

Earlier on June 30, after Punjab, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced summer vacation for schools in the province from July 1.

According to a notification, issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all government schools in the province would remain closed between July 1 and July 11 for students of kindergarten to class 8.

Meanwhile, students of grades 9-12 would continue their classes for preparation of their board exams.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.