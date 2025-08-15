KP floods: CM Gandapur declares day of mourning as death toll rises to 229

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday declared a day of mourning after devastating flash floods claimed at least 229 lives across the province.

During the relief operation, KP government’s MI-17 helicopter, carrying relief supplies to Salarzai in Bajaur, crashed. All five crew members on board embraced martyrdom in the accident.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He said the entire nation stood with them in their grief and would never forget the sacrifices of its brave sons.

The Chief Minister announced that the provincial flag would fly at half-mast and the martyrs would be laid to rest with full state honors. He prayed for the elevation of their ranks and patience for their bereaved families.

“The helicopter crew sacrificed their lives to save others. They are our true heroes, and their sacrifices will be remembered in golden words in history,” Gandapur said.

Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that heavy rains and flash floods over the past 24 hours have claimed 229 lives and injured 14 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the PDMA, the deceased include two women and eight children, while the injured comprise 11 men, two women, and one child.

The PDMA report stated that 30 houses have been damaged in total, with 25 partially destroyed and five completely demolished.

Fatal incidents were recorded in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram, with Bajaur and Battagram identified as the worst-affected districts.