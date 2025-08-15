Pak Army donates one day’s salary and rations for KP flood victims

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Saturday announced the donation of one day’s salary to support the rehabilitation of people affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cloudbursts and flash floods have claimed 229 lives and injured 40 people across the province. Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are continuing relief operations in Swat and Bajaur, with IGFC North’s helicopter engaged in delivering food and essential supplies to affected communities.

Rescue teams are evacuating residents from flood-hit areas to safer locations, with the operation set to continue until all affected people are rescued and relocated.

According to security sources, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed that the Army would provide full support for the rehabilitation of flood victims, with additional troops being deployed to reinforce relief activities.

Alongside salaries, the Army has allocated one day’s rations — amounting to more than 600 tons — for distribution among flood-hit families.

Field Marshal Asim Munir has directed the Corps of Engineers to expedite the repair of damaged bridges and establish temporary crossings where needed. Relief operations are also being reinforced with the deployment of the Army’s K-9 unit and a specialised Urban Search and Rescue team.

Army helicopters and aviation units had already been mobilised, while additional resources are being dispatched under the field marshal’s instructions.

Security sources emphasised that the Pakistan Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the resilient people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this testing time.