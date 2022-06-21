KP forms committee on work-from-home strategy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a committee to deliberate and finalize modalities for implementation work-from-home policy on Fridays in a bid to conserve fuel and electricity amid a deepening energy crisis facing the country, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the finance department, the decision of observing ‘Friday as Work from Home Day’ was taken in a special meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The three-member committee will be headed by the secretary of finance with secretary environment, wildlife & forest Department as members.

The secretary administration department will be member of the panel, according to a notification.

The energy-saving initiative, if imposed, will only be applicable to public sector departments.

The move from KP govt comes after a similar decision by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s fiscally constrained government earlier this month to eliminate Saturday as a workday and cut the volume of fuel allocated to its employees by about 40%, while considering the option of work-from-home on Fridays.

Pakistan is facing a shortfall of 7,000 megawatts in its electricity generation. The country has an installed capacity of 35,000 megawatts, and demand during summer season peaks at 27,000 megawatts.

