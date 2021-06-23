KP gears up corona vaccination, inoculates 57,000 in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has completed vaccination of 4,08,272 citizens so far, quoting the provincial health department ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The province yesterday administered vaccine shots to 57,000 persons,” according to the health department.

The province has geared up its COVID-19 vaccination drive to get maximum people inoculated.

“KP has administered single dose to its 14,94,358 citizens till now.” In aggregate over 18,23,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the province,” health department stated.

Director General of Health Services KP Dr. Niaz Muhammad on Monday said that the province has received 2,40,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the fresh batch.

“The vaccine has been provided to all districts of the province,” he said adding that the vaccination process was continued without any hurdles.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 39 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,073.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 930 new cases of the virus emerged when 45,519 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 950,768. It said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.04.