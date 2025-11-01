KP government portfolios announced: See who got what

PESHAWAR: On the orders of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, the portfolios of newly appointed ministers were officially announced on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Department of Administrative Affairs announced the portfolios of the newly appointed ministers, advisers, and a special assistant. The department also issued a notification listing the names of the ministers, advisers, and special assistant.

As per the notification, Mena Khan Afridi has been given the charge of Local Bodies, Elections, and Rural Development.

Arshad Ayub Khan was given the portfolio of Elementary and Secondary Education, Dr Amjad Ali was appointed provincial minister for Housing, and Fazal Shakoor was made minister of Public Health Engineering.

Additionally, Aftab Alam Afridi has been given the charge of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights. Syed Fakhar Jahan has been given the charge of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control ministry.

Whereas Riyaz Khan has been appointed as the minister for Irrigation. Moreover, Aqib Ullah Khan was given the charge of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement department. Faisal Khan Tarkaye was made the minister for Labour.

Muzamil Aslam Sheikh retains his position as Adviser to the CM for Finance, while Taj Muhammad Tarand was appointed Adviser to the CM on Sports and Youth Affairs. The role of Special Assistant for Information has been given to Shafi Ullah Jan.

Earlier on Friday, a 10-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Cabinet took oath during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Speaker of the KP Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, senior government officials, and other notable personalities.

The ministers who took oath include Meena Khan, Arshad Ayub Khan, Amjad Ali, Aftab Alam Afridi, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Khaleequr Rehman, Riaz Khan, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Aqib Ullah Khan, and Faisal Khan.

Governor Kundi congratulated the provincial ministers and extended his best wishes for their future responsibilities.

Senior bureaucrats, including the chief secretary, IG KP, and heads of administrative departments, were also present at the ceremony.

The sources said that many cabinet ministers’ names were changed after Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held a meeting with Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, at the KP house in Islamabad.

The sources said that Aqib Ullah, brother of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, was included in the cabinet at the insistence of Aleema Khan.

Earlier, PTI’s Khurram Zeeshan was elected as a senator in the by-poll from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after securing 91 votes, according to unofficial results and unconfirmed results, ARY News reported.

The opposition’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Taj Muhammad Afridi, was the runner-up after receiving 45 votes.

The Senate by-election was held following the disqualification of Shibli Faraz, who was the Leader of the Opposition in the upper house.

Out of the 145 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KP), 133 cast their votes in the election for the Senate seat.