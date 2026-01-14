KP government releases Rs4 billion for Tirah displacement

Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday released Rs4 billion to support the temporary displacement of residents of the Tirah Valley in Khyber district, ahead of a planned targeted security operation against militants.

According to an official letter issued by the Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the funds have been approved for ongoing activities related to the depopulation of Tirah and other operational preparations (TOPs) in District Khyber.

The funds have been released under the FATA Disaster Management Authority grant during the current financial year 2025–26.

The letter stated that the expenditure will be charged to the Social Protection and Rehabilitation budget and will be met from within the sanctioned budget grant for 2025–26.

It further clarified that the funds will be parked in the Special Deposit Funds Account of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) maintained under the Public Account, and will not be transferred to any designated or commercial bank account. All financial and regulatory requirements must be fulfilled before utilisation of the funds.

Residents of the Tirah Valley began temporary displacement last Friday following an agreement between the district administration and a 24-member tribal committee of elders.

The decision was finalised after negotiations held last month, during which most of the committee’s demands were accepted, while others were approved with amendments.

Registration of displaced families is currently underway at Paindai Cheena, where the district administration has made arrangements to facilitate the affected population. After verification by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), mobile SIM cards are being issued to the displaced persons.

As part of immediate relief measures, the administration is also providing Rs22,000 per vehicle to affected families.

Tirah Valley, located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and spanning parts of Khyber and Orakzai districts, has witnessed a resurgence of militancy in recent months. Local residents had initially presented 27 demands and made their acceptance a condition for temporary relocation ahead of the security operation.