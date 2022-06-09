KP government to move court against road blockades during long march

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is mulling over approaching courts against the Centre over blocking major thoroughfares linking the province to Islamabad and other parts of the country on March 25 during the PTI long march led by Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has formed a two-member committee to proceed with the matter as the province termed the blockades of the roads a violation of the Constitution.

“The federal government has violated Article 15 and 16 through blocking access of a province to other areas,” the KP government said.

The Supreme Court (SC) has previously returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition filed with the apex court, seeking clarity on whether the party can hold peaceful protests or not.

The registrar of the top court returned the PTI plea after raising objections that the petitioner has not approached the concerned forum.

Read More: PTI LONG MARCH: SC MOVED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST ARRESTS, BLOCKADES

Returning the plea, the registrar office said the Supreme Court had already given a verdict on the point raised in the petition.

“The Supreme Court cannot take up the matter that has been already ruled upon,” the top court objected.

