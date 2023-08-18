KP governor approves summary for caretaker cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has approved the summary for the caretaker provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Friday.

The oath-taking ceremony of the KP caretaker minister will be held at the Governor’s House on Saturday (tomorrow). KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali will administer oaths to the caretaker ministers.

Sources told ARY News that the number of caretaker ministers is nine. It was learnt that four out of nine cabinet members were belonging to the previous caretaker provincial cabinet.

The caretaker cabinet will also include two advisers and a special assistant. Syed Masood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah, Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah and Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser would be the caretaker ministers.

Sources added that Dr Riaz Anwar and Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be the adviser and Zafarullah Khan will be the special assistant to the caretaker CM.

On January 18, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly had been dissolved on the advice of the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.