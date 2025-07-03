KP Governor cannot even win a councillor seat: CM Gandapur

web analytics
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Thursday criticized Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, claiming he would not be able to win even a councillor seat, let alone pose a threat to the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), CM Gandapur dismissed reports suggesting his government could be toppled by the KP Governor.

“He can’t even win a councillor seat, yet he talks about overthrowing my government,” the chief minister remarked.

Addressing the recent Swat River flash flood incident, in which 17 tourists tragically lost their lives, Gandapur said an inquiry is underway. He assured that accountability would be ensured and those found guilty of negligence would face consequences.

“No one, regardless of their influence, will be spared. All encroachments will be removed, and the anti-encroachment operation will extend beyond Swat to all riverbanks,” he stated.

CM Gandapur also mocked Governor Kundi with personal jibes, referring to him by nicknames during his media interaction.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is united and firm despite rising political pressure and speculation over the future of the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted that the party stands firmly behind its vision and leadership. “Our opponents believe they can tear us in parts, but they are mistaken,” Ali Amin said. “We are together under the vision of our founder.”

Ali Amin Gandapur revealed that he was imprisoned before the incidents of May 9, declaring that he faced pressure to make statements against the founder of PTI. He also challenged the opposition to follow a no-confidence motion, stating, “If the PTI government is brought down constitutionally, I will leave politics.”

